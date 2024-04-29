Will PM Modi still remain silent: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over 'sex scandal'

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday attacked the BJP over the alleged sex scandal involving the grandson of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, with party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asking whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remain silent on the matter.

The opposition party also asked why the BJP went ahead with its alliance with the JD(S) when a BJP leader had written to the party's Karnataka unit president, exposing the presence of a pen drive full of "sleaze videos of Prajwal Revanna".

A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on Sunday against former prime minister Deve Gowda's son H D Revanna and grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna respectively.

The case was registered on a complaint by their cook, who alleged that four months after she started working for them, Revanna used to sexually harass her and Prajwal used to make video calls to her daughter and have "vulgar conversations" with her.