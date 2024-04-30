Big jolt to Congress in Madhya Pradesh as veteran OBC leader snaps ties with party to join BJP

BHOPAL: The Congress continues to be hit by defections by prominent leaders to the ruling BJP amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. The latest switchover on Tuesday is seen as one of the biggest jolts the grand old party has suffered during the last two months.

Six-time sitting MLA, veteran OBC leader and former MP Ramniwas Rawat ended his decades-old association with the party and joined the BJP at a poll rally of the ruling party in his assembly constituency Vijaypur in Sheopur district, which forms part of the Morena Lok Sabha seat.

Rawat’s switch to the BJP in presence of CM Dr Mohan Yadav and state party chief VD Sharma happened a day after the Congress had suffered huge embarrassment following the withdrawal of nomination papers by its Indore Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Kanti Bam, who too had subsequently joined the BJP.

Rawat’s entry into the BJP assumed significance, as it happened at the same time that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a poll rally in the adjoining Bhind-Datia SC constituency of the same Gwalior-Chambal region.

But it was not just Rawat who switched from the Congress to the BJP, as Morena’s mayor Sharda Solanki too joined the latter on the stage of the same poll rally in Vijaypur (Sheopur). With Solanki joining the BJP, now three out of the five Congress mayors, including Jagat Bahadur Singh ‘Annu’ (Jabalpur), Vikram Ahake (Chhindwara) and Sharda Solanki (Morena), have joined the BJP in the ongoing poll season.