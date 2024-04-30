BJP ‘playing safe’ by not contesting Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Valley

SRINAGAR : Is BJP playing strategically safe by surrendering the high-stake Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in J&K and not contesting two other parliamentary constituencies in the Valley, where the dominant sentiment is still in favour of Article 370.
After the creation of Anantnag-Rajouri LS seat by the Delimitation Commission by adding border districts of Poonch and Rajouri to Jammu province with south Kashmir’s Kulgam, Anantnag and Shopian district, it was felt that BJP will enter Valley through this seat. That is why the twin border districts were connected with erstwhile south Kashmir’s Anantnag Lok Sabha seat.
The BJP did all the good things to pose a strong challenge to the Valley-based parties, especially the National Conference and the PDP. The Modi government granted political reservation to the Gujjars and Bakerwals and also granted 10% reservation to the influential Paharis and three other communities.
The Poonch and Rajouri districts have a sizable population of Gujjars and Bakerwals and Paharis. By granting reservation to them, the BJP hoped to increase its vote bank and support base. Party leaders launched public outreach in the two districts much before announcement of the polls.
J&K BJP chief Ravindra Raina, who hails from Nowshera area of Rajouri and won Assembly election from seat in 2014 polls, emerged as a strong contender for the LS seat. His name for the seat was recommended to the party high command by the J&K party unit.
However, the party leadership in a surprise decision decided to surrender the Anantnag-LS seat. With the surrender, the party also shelved its plan to enter Kashmir through this seat.
Observer say the party surrendered the seat and decided against contesting from two other Valley seats as the defeat of the party would have dealt a big setback for BJP in J&K and also given an impression that Article 370 abrogation has not been accepted by people.
“Defeat in the Valley could have demoralised the party cadre in the Valley and Jammu region,” said a party source.
A J&K BJP leader said the party did not want to lose the LS seat in the Valley as the defeat could not have been strategically good for the party. “It would have been damaging”. He said the party is strategically planning its moves and “our focus is on Assembly polls rather than a defeat in LS polls.”
Observers see it as a surrender of the party that was trying to enter Kashmir from Poonch-Rajouri. The decision has not only closed its door for Valley but also gave up two districts of Jammu region.
“The 10 districts of Jammu region were considered a BJP stronghold but now it seems its political base has shrunk from 10 to 8 districts,” they said.
Now with BJP giving an inkling of supporting Apni Party candidate, there will be a triangular contest for the seat between NC’s Mian Altaf, PDP’s Mian Altaf and Apni Party’s Zafar Iqbal Manhas.
BJP’s surrender and open support to Apni Party may give advantage to the NC and PDP.
Shelved plan
J&K BJP chief Ravindra Raina was recommended by the state unit for Ananatnag-Rajouri seat. But the party leadership, in a surprise decision, surrendered the seat. With the surrender, the party also shelved its plan to enter Kashmir through this seat.