BJP ‘playing safe’ by not contesting Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Valley

However, the party leadership in a surprise decision decided to surrender the Anantnag-LS seat. With the surrender, the party also shelved its plan to enter Kashmir through this seat.

Observer say the party surrendered the seat and decided against contesting from two other Valley seats as the defeat of the party would have dealt a big setback for BJP in J&K and also given an impression that Article 370 abrogation has not been accepted by people.

“Defeat in the Valley could have demoralised the party cadre in the Valley and Jammu region,” said a party source.

A J&K BJP leader said the party did not want to lose the LS seat in the Valley as the defeat could not have been strategically good for the party. “It would have been damaging”. He said the party is strategically planning its moves and “our focus is on Assembly polls rather than a defeat in LS polls.”