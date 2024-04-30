Chhattisgarh: Rahul talks about reservation, PSU assets and rights of poor

RAIPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asserted that the ongoing Lok Sabha polls are not ordinary elections but meant to stand up to protect the Constitution, democracy, reservations, public sector undertakings and the rights of the poor. Seeking support in a rally for the party candidate in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur seat, he said that the Constitution is not just a book but ensures the rights of the people, particularly the poor, Dalits, tribals, and the backward.

“While BJP and RSS want to abolish the Constitution, the Congress is committed to safeguarding it. Many BJP leaders had said that if they retain power, the Constitution and reservation will be abolished. Without the Constitution nothing (rights or voices) will remain for the poor, Dalits, and tribals”, he claimed.