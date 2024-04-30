Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani's assistant nabbed for sharing doctored video of Amit Shah

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat police have arrested Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani's personal assistant and an AAP worker for sharing a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to Lavina Sinha, Ahmedabad's DCP for Zone-1, "Two Facebook profiles, one under the name of Satish Vansola and the other under RB Bariya, shared an edited video of the Union Home Minister [Amit Shah] on social media. Both individuals were apprehended yesterday. Initial inquiries reveal their affiliations with political parties. Further investigation is ongoing."

The police official added, "An FIR was lodged against the two individuals under sections 505A, 1B, 469, 153A of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the IT Act."

In response to Vansola's arrest, Mevani expressed disbelief, stating, "I cannot fathom him knowingly engaging in such acts. I have never supported fake videos or propaganda in my life. I condemn all such actions. However, during elections, no one should be singled out unfairly. Satish is like a brother to me, and I am proud to call him a friend. He is not someone who would intentionally engage in malicious activities. I have known him intimately for six years."