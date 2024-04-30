Jharkhand parties prefer ‘tried & tested’ lawmakers

RANCHI: Political parties in Jharkhand prefer sitting MLAs as their candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. Be it the NDA or INDI-Alliance, they have been showing their confidence in the sitting MLAs on most of the Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Interestingly, BJP has fielded the sitting Baghmara MLA Dhulu Mahto from Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat and is drawing flack from the business community for giving ticket to a person having 49 criminal cases against him. Not only that, Mahot is also notorious for coal smuggling, extortion and other cases in the Dhanbad region and is also convicted in four cases.

Dhulu Mahto has replaced veteran BJP leader and sitting MP from Dhanbad, PN Singh. Despite several big shots in the race, Dhulu Mahto has been given ticket from the seat.