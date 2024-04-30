Joshimath-type land sinking in Jammu village, houses & electricity poles damaged

SRINAGAR: A Joshimath-type land sinking has taken place in the remote Pernote village in Raman district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway causing damage to over 50 houses and four electricity towers.

Due to the alarming land subsidence, which is continuing, the road has caved in, affecting connectivity. The agriculture and horticulture sector has been badly affected.

The authorities have rushed geological and mining experts to the area to ascertain the cause of the land sinking.

According to villagers of Pernote village, the sinking started suddenly on Thursday evening. “I returned home around 5 pm and noticed cracks in my house. Within minutes, the cracks began developing in our house. I along with my family members rushed out. I also alerted my neighbours and all of us left the place,” said a villager.