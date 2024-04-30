Joshimath-type land sinking in Jammu village, houses & electricity poles damaged

SRINAGAR: A Joshimath-type land sinking has taken place in the remote Pernote village in Raman district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway causing damage to over 50 houses and four electricity towers.
Due to the alarming land subsidence, which is continuing, the road has caved in, affecting connectivity. The agriculture and horticulture sector has been badly affected.
The authorities have rushed geological and mining experts to the area to ascertain the cause of the land sinking.
According to villagers of Pernote village, the sinking started suddenly on Thursday evening. “I returned home around 5 pm and noticed cracks in my house. Within minutes, the cracks began developing in our house. I along with my family members rushed out. I also alerted my neighbours and all of us left the place,” said a villager.
“The cracks developed due to land sinking. It is continuing. About 55 houses have been damaged and 74 families have been affected,” ADC Ramban Varunjeet Charak told this newspaper.
He said three 440 KV electricity towers have been destroyed and another is also on the verge of suffering damage. A power receiving station has also been damaged. The ADC said an alternate road via Sumber-Digdoal has been made operational to link the Gool sub-division with the district headquarters.
The extensive damage to the infrastructure has been caused within a kilometer radius. As the houses and structures have been rendered unsafe for living, the authorities have evacuated the local population to a local Panchayat community hall, where they are being provided.
“We were living in a house and now we are here in a community hall. My children are very worried. I am worried about our future. The government should provide us land and compensation so that we can rebuild our houses,” said Anjali, whose house was fully damaged in the land sinking. In February last year, at least 16 houses were damaged.
Power tower destroyed
ADC Ramban Varunjeet Charak said that three 440 KV electricity towers have been destroyed and another is also on the verge of suffering damage. A power receiving station has also ended up damaged.