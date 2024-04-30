Kashi: A date with the present

Most of Varanasi is thrilled with the boom, though. Says Samir Mathur, whose tourist bureau takes in both local and international traffic: “The visa regime is still quite restrictive, so my foreign business is still down, not recovered from Covid. But look at the domestic flow! Modiji was right, apne desh ke taraf dekho (think local). The economy here is booming.” He has little patience for other topics in circulation, like any rumoured revamp of the Constitution. “Wasn’t the first amendment done by Nehru?” he counters. Retired bank officer R N Singh nods in agreement: “Modi has done real development here. Better infrastructure is still coming up.” Says one-time industrialist and culture aficionado Ashok Kapoor: “It’s the unofficial spiritual capital of India. Here faith has been successfully channelised to fuel a hospitality boom.”

At the popular Pahalwan lassi shop, a glorified kiosk really, not much has changed. The lassi and the rabri in earthen kulhars can be better enjoyed if you don’t look downwards at the wet squalor. Business is brisk at this row of small eateries, even if traffic screeches past and autos and rickshaws threaten to run you down. This is no Singapore-style Little India or Kampong Glam, where the Oriental is preserved in full glory amidst workable modern aesthetics. At least not yet. Varanasi is still as screamingly chaotic—crying for civic attention—as the rest of desi India. Only, traditional Kashi has been replaced by a breathless bustle, from the ghats to the city. The drive to the calm of the cantonment, where everything from the roads to the trees are maintained as they should be, makes the contrast starker.