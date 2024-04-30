Limited space in outer space, ISRO dodges 23 collisions

BENGALURU: With the growing demand in the space sector, last year, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) witnessed over 1,37,565 close approach alerts for its space assets on the US Space Command (USSPACECOM). The space agency was able to carry out successful collision avoidance manoeuvres (CAMs) for the satellites after re-assessing these threats and saving them from crashing into space debris or other space objects.

The data was revealed in the annual report released by S Somanath, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO, titled Indian Space Situational Assessment Report (ISSAR) for 2023 and has been compiled by ISRO System for Safe and Sustainable Space Operations Management (IS4OM).

According to ISSAR, a total of 3,033 alerts for close approaches within a distance of 1 km were detected for ISRO satellites and 2,700 close approaches were found with other operational satellites within 5 km.

ISRO said 23 CAMs were used to protect the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geo-synchronous Earth Orbit (GEO), the highest till date. This can be attributed to the increasing space debris and frequent launches globally leading to congestion in outer space. In 2022, the space agency performed 22 CAMs.

On certain occasions, scientists carried out coordination with other international agencies like SpaceX, EUMETSAT and more. However, none of the close approaches were critical enough to warrant a CAM.

Data on Collision Avoidance Analysis (COLA) for Launch Vehicles revealed that there was a necessary four-second delay in Chandrayaan-3’s launch or it would have been hit by debris and India would have missed the iconic feet.