Manipur violence: CBI probe reveals strip-parade victims did not get help from police

GUWAHATI: Manipur’s two Kuki-Zo tribal women, who were paraded naked and groped by a mob in broad daylight, did not get any help from the police when they were in trouble.

According to the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the two women and two male victims were able to get into a police gypsy. One of the men had requested the driver to start the vehicle but the latter said there was no key.

The chargesheet further said two policemen, besides the driver, were also in the vehicle. Three to four other cops were outside it. The chargesheet said the police personnel left the spot as the mob was going about with its job – pulling out the victims.

The incident had occurred in Meitei-majority Thoubal district on May 4, the day the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis broke out after a tribal solidary march against the alleged move to grant Scheduled Tribes status to the majority Meiteis.

The chargesheet was filed before a special court in Guwahati in October against six adults and a minor.

The investigation by the CBI revealed that eight persons, including the complainant, had fled to a forest when the violence broke out but only to be caught by the mob which threatened them and brought them to the main road. Subsequently, four were taken to one direction and the rest to another direction.

When one group reached the gypsy, one of the male victims requested the police to start the vehicle but he expressed helplessness citing that the key was not there. Soon after however, the driver drove the gypsy but stopped it near the mob. At one point, the police said a male victim, father of the other male victim, had stopped breathing – apparently beaten to death.

Later, the CBI investigation further revealed, the mob pulled out the two women and the man from the vehicle. At this, the cops left the spot. The mob beat up the man and tore off the women’s clothes.

In July, a video of the strip-parade incident went viral on social media, triggering a nationwide outrage. Later, the case was handed over to the CBI along with some other cases.

According to the last official count, the ethnic violence left 219 people dead and over 60,000 others displaced.