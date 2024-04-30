Merit-based politics to take over caste-centric one: Shah

PATNA: UNION Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that casteism would be rooted out in Bihar if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to office for a third term after the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Merit-based politics will replace caste-based politics in the state, he added. Taking a pot shot at the INDIA bloc, he said the opposition leaders would scramble for the PM post if they formed their government at the centre by mistake. Addressing an election rally in Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district, Shah said, “Even by mistake, if INDIA bloc leaders form government, they will have a new Prime Minister every year.”

He claimed that leaders like M K Stalin, Sharad Pawar, Lalu Prasad and Mamata Banerjee may agree to a year each of premiership, by turns, and ‘Rahul Baba’ (Rahul Gandhi) will have to settle for whatever is left of the tenure.

The Union minister said that Modi’s third term as Prime Minister will ensure elimination of corruption from the country, including Bihar and eradication of casteism in the state.

Notably, Bihar is known for its caste-based politics. Even political parties give tickets to candidates based on caste equations in respective constituencies.

Lauding works undertaken by the Modi government in the last 10 years, Shah said that on the contrary of Modi government at the centre, opposition ‘INDIA’ bloc leaders wanted to take the state into ‘lantern age’, the poll symbol of RJD, as the symbol of darkness.

Calling ‘INDIA’ opposition bloc an arrogant coalition, Shah said, “It is certain that Modi will emerge victorious in the election but if you just think in your dreams what will happen if INDI alliance wins the election, who will be PM? Whether they can make RJD chief Lalu Prasad the PM? Or can Stalin and Mamata run the affairs? You cannot even think of Rahul Gandhi as a PM.