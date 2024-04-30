NCERT books with revamped syllabus for all classes in 2 yrs

NEW DELHI: New NCERT textbooks for all classes under the revamped syllabus will be rolled out in another two years, official sources in the union education ministry said. The ministry has also asked the NCERT to review and revamp its textbooks every year so that new information could be updated. So far, new books for Class 3 and 6 have been made available to schools and uploaded on its website.
The new NCERT text books will be aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE), developed based on the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The NCERT is currently preparing textbooks of a total of 130 titles that covers books from Class 1 to 12.
“The textbooks as per the new curriculum will be ready for all classes by 2026. It will take at least two years for all the textbooks to be released for all the classes in line with the NCF,” the source said.
Officials said the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been occasionally revising and updating content since 2017. Now, they have been asked to carry out the exercise every year.
“In the fast-changing world, it is important that the textbooks are updated. The NCERT has been asked to conduct a review on a yearly basis and update them ahead of the beginning of the new academic session,” the source added.