Uttarakhand forest fire fallout: Hotel bookings in Kumaon witness mass cancellations

Over 250 reservations have been voided in two days as a consequence, as per information collected by this newspaper.

A substantial 70% of these bookings were previously secured for May. Meanwhile, within the Nainital division, a total of 300 forest workers and 300 fire watchers are diligently overseeing the ongoing fire incidents. With the help of the team, efforts are being made to control the fire.

Speaking to this newspaper, Digvijay Singh Bisht, the President of the Nainital Hotel and Restaurant Association, expressed concerns regarding the impact of the forest fires in Nainital on tourism.

“The tourists from various regions of the country have been inquiring about the situation and some are hastily cancelling their advance bookings”, said Bisht.