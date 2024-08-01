14 security personnel killed in J&K encounters in July: Data

SRINAGAR: After the peaceful first few months of this year, there has been a sudden surge in militant violence in Jammu and Kashmir. In the month of July, eight encounters, three attacks including an attack by notorious BAT team on security forces and three infiltration attempts took place in J&K. Around 14 security men and 13 militants were killed in action.

July saw fierce gunfights between militants and security forces both in Kashmir and Jammu. Eight gunfights took place in the month of July. Three of the gunfights took place in Valley while four took place in Jammu region, three of them alone in mountainous Doda district.

After the series of gunfights in Doda forest area, security forces have launched a massive combing and search operation in the dense forest areas to track down the group of 10-12 militants, who are split in groups of 2-3.

In the month of July, there were three major attacks – one in Madeshi forest area of Kathua district in which five soldiers were killed. The another militant attack took place on the house of Shaura chakra awardee VDC member Purshottam Kumar in a remote village of Rajouri. In the militant attack, a soldier and a relative of the VDC member were injured. Militants managed to escape.