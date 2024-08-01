Akali Dal expels party patron Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa for indulging in anti-party activities

CHANDIGARH: The crisis in the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) further deepened on Thursday as the disciplinary committee of the party expelled patron Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa from the primary membership for indulging in anti-party activities.

A decision to this effect was taken unanimously by the three-member party disciplinary committee which was presided over by its Chairman Balwinder Singh Bhundur and included the other two members Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Gulzar Singh Ranike. After the meeting, Grewal said, "The committee was of the opinion that Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa was not upholding the honour of his post. He was not only issuing unauthorized statements but was also acting against the party’s constitution and its rich and glorious traditions."

He said the disciplinary committee also took into account the various statements issued by Dhindsa in the recent past as well as the manner in which he took on the leadership of the eight expelled party leaders yesterday.

Disciplinary committee chairman Bhundur said Dhindsa had forced the party to take this action. He said the party on its part had invited all the disgruntled party leaders to attend party meetings and discuss their misgivings in the party forum. "Instead of doing this, the disgruntled leaders became part of a conspiracy scripted in Nagpur to weaken and divide the party. These leaders have even given credence to the wild allegations of the main perpetrator of the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in 2015. When due action was taken against them, Dhindsa sought to come to the rescue of the leaders and even tried to mislead the party cadre by asserting he had overruled the same. Now the party has taken definite action against Dhindsa to set the record straight," he said.