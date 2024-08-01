Assembly adjourned, but NDA MLAs’ protest in House continues

RANCHI: Despite the House being adjourned by Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on Wednesday, the NDA MLAs continued to protest in the House, demanding that Chief Minister Hemant Soren clear his stand on the issues of youth and contract workers, and other promises made in the party manifesto.

After the MLAs sat in the well of the House for about seven hours, they were marshalled out to the corridors of the Assembly, where they continued to shout slogans till the time of publication of this report.

The MLAs contended that this is the last session of the fifth Jharkhand Assembly and the CM wants to avoid questions from the Opposition. They continued to sit on the dharna in the dark, even after the lights and ACs inside the House were switched off.