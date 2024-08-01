Assembly adjourned, but NDA MLAs’ protest in House continues

RANCHI: Despite the House being adjourned by Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on Wednesday, the NDA MLAs continued to protest in the House, demanding that Chief Minister Hemant Soren clear his stand on the issues of youth and contract workers, and other promises made in the party manifesto.
After the MLAs sat in the well of the House for about seven hours, they were marshalled out to the corridors of the Assembly, where they continued to shout slogans till the time of publication of this report.
The MLAs contended that this is the last session of the fifth Jharkhand Assembly and the CM wants to avoid questions from the Opposition. They continued to sit on the dharna in the dark, even after the lights and ACs inside the House were switched off.
The MLAs said they will not leave the House till they get their answers from the CM and will stage indefinite ‘dharna’ inside the House. Though the CM had assured to answer their questions at the end of the session, they said it will not fulfil their purpose as those issues will remain undiscussed in the Assembly.
“We are sitting on ‘dharna’ inside the Assembly even after adjournment of the House, but the lights and air condition have been switched off. We are not even being given the drinking water or permitted to use the washrooms,” said former BJP minister and Ranchi MLA CP Singh. “But we are committed to stand up for the rights of the youths and will raise our voices inside and outside the House,” he added.
BJP MLA Biranchi Narayan said that it is a matter of the employment of lakhs of youths, their allowances and the regulation of jobs of the para teachers.