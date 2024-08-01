Heavy rains ahead in second half of southwest monsoon, says IMD

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted above-normal rainfall and temperatures during the second half of the southwest monsoon season (August to September) 2024.

According to the department, the rainfall would most likely be above normal (>106% of Long Period Average/LPA).

The IMD also stated the neutral condition of the El Nino phenomenon and different models suggest that La Nina is likely to develop in the second half of the monsoon season towards the end of August.

In India, El Nino is synonymous with poor monsoon whereas La Nina symbolizes bountiful monsoon.

During the August-September monsoon season, normal to above normal rainfall is most likely across the country except in many parts of northeast and adjoining areas of east India, Ladakh, Saurashtra and Kutch. Some isolated pockets of central and peninsular India are likely to receive below-normal rainfall.

However, during the August forecast, the IMD predicted the monthly rainfall across the country to be within the normal range (94 to 106 % of LPA).

According to IMD, normal to above normal rainfall is likely over many parts of the country in August, except in some areas of the southern parts of central and adjoining northern peninsular India, the Northeast and adjoining areas of East India. Below-normal rainfall is expected in several parts of Northwest and South Peninsular India.

Regarding temperature, during August 2024, above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except for some areas in the Gangetic plains, central India, and the southeast coast, where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely to be observed.