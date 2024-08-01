Wayanad landslides | Day 3 updates | Over 275 dead, 240 missing; rescue operations continue

Rescue and relief operations continue for the third day in Wayanad, with the death toll from Tuesday's landslides rising to 275 and at least 240 people still missing.

The agony and sighs of rescued people linger over the uneasy silence of the dead, buried beneath slush and concrete rubble in the landslide-hit regions of Wayanad. Heart-wrenching images of a father searching for his missing daughter, along with others in similar situations, played out on television screens, even as Kerala Revenue Minister K. Rajan stated that exact figures for those missing after the landslides are still not available.

State health minister Veena George said, "256 autopsies have been done. 154 bodies have been handed over to district administration. Bodies found in Nilambur and Pothukal have also been recovered, and autopsies have been completed."

Several people remain missing in the landslide-hit region, where rescue operators are contending with adverse conditions, including waterlogged soil, as they search through destroyed homes and buildings for survivors or bodies.

Tea-plantation workers who lived in the estate lanes of Chooralmala and Mundakkai have been the worst-affected by the disaster. While rescue operations are in full swing, it remains unclear how many tea-estate workers and family members died in the disaster.Wayanad,

Equipment like JCBs is required to be transported to the site to ensure proper search operations in the worst-affected areas, such as Mundakkai.

The construction of a Bailey Bridge is progressing well, officials said.