Devastation, despair: 275 dead, 240 missing in Wayanad landslides

Fire and Rescue Services personnel managed to take an earthmover to Mundakkai after crossing the river on Wednesday morning. “There are chances of people being stuck under the debris in various houses. We have rescued all survivors but cannot rule out the possibility of there being more,” said Ajithkumar.

The Army has said it will build the 190-m-long Bailey bridge by Thursday evening.

Major General V T Mathew of Indian Army, who is leading the rescue team, said the bridge will be able to bear 24 tonnes of weight allowing them to take excavators to Mundakkai through it. “We have deployed around 350 armymen for rescue operations. A team of 160 army engineers will join us on Thursday. We have brought three canines from Meerut to help with the search,” he said.

The arrival of thousands of rescue workers is also posing difficulty for the Army in moving the equipment for the bridge. “We have requested the district administration to move all vehicles parked by the roadside. Once the area is cleared, we will be able to expedite the operations,” said Mathew.