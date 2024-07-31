Wayanad landslides: Villages Wiped off the map

KALPETTA: It is hard to believe a little town existed here till 24 hours ago. Chooralmala was a town bustling with activities, with the Vellarmala Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, a Shiva temple, a mosque, shops, and settlements of plantation workers. Now, it is a heap of mud, rocks, uprooted trees, and sludge.

“While returning from a visit to my friend in Chooralmala, I had stopped to buy stationery there on Monday evening. It is unbelievable that within hours the place has been destroyed in a massive landslide,” said Chandran K, a resident of Chooralmala and a former ward member representing Puthumala in the Meppadi panchayat.

“Chooralmala is unrecognisable now,” said Noorudheen C K, Chooralmala ward member. “The two buildings of the Vellarmala GVHSS have collapsed. The Shiva temple lies buried in mud. A portion of the mosque has also collapsed.” There were over 150 families residing near the school, he said.

“Now, we can see only muddy land... no trace of those houses. The bridge connecting Chooralmala with Mundakkai and Attamala has been damaged in the landslide. That has cut off routes to the Mundakkai area. The river changed course and started overflowing by the Vellarmala school,” Noorudheen said.

Around an eight-kilometre area has been affected in the landslide. Many people were shifted to their relatives’ houses on Monday evening in view of the heavy rain and the possibility of landslide, said Vellarmala Village Officer Sacharia.

“Some people in Mundakkai reached out to the panchayat authorities at 1.30am saying that a landslide had occurred in their area. We started the rescue operations immediately. It was still raining and it was dark. As the rescue operations were on, a flash flood washed away the Chooralmala village around 4am and we suspect another landslide occurred at the time,” the village officer said.