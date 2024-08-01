Himachal rains: Two dead, over 50 missing after cloudburst; Manali cut off

SHIMLA: Approximately 50 people are reportedly missing and two dead in Himachal Pradesh after multiple cloudbursts were reported in Kullu, Shimla and Mandi districts on Thursday. The disaster has left Manali cut off from the rest of the country, with the state government requesting the army and air force to be on standby.
In Shimla district, a cloudburst in Samej Khud, Jhakri, Rampur has left over 32 people missing. In Mandi district, cloudbursts affected Rajban village and near Tikkan Thalukot village, where one person was killed, another critically injured, and nine are missing. All these individuals are buried under debris, and rescue operations are ongoing.
The Paravati Valley in Kullu has also been severely impacted, with the Malana 2 Power Project experiencing significant damage. The water flow levels in nearby rivers have risen, prompting advisories for people to stay away from these areas. Additionally, a cloudburst in Nirmand, Kullu district, has resulted in seven people missing, disrupted connectivity, and numerous houses washed away. The extent of losses is still being assessed.
The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been washed away at various points due to flash floods, leading to road closures in Kullu district. A building collapse in Shat Sabji Mandi, Manikaran, was also reported this morning, with the structure being swept away by the raging Parvati River.
After the emergency meeting at Shimla to access the current situation, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said,"Some 50 people are missing as of now and two are dead in the cloudburst in Kullu, Shimla and Mandi districts which tookn place around 4 AM as around 35 people are missing in Rampur in Shimla, nine in Mandi and one is Kullu. Also, Mallan Dam has been damaged and water overflowed. While Manali has been cut off from the rest of the country, one can only reach till Kullu and their also raods have been washed away at many places. The districts have been issued advisories and people have been told not to go near rivers. The Deputy Commissioners, SDMs and police are on the sport. The army and air force has been told be on standby.’’
`` I have spoken to the Home Minister Amit Shah and he has assured that all help will be given and two more teams of NDRF are being sent to the state and also spoken to Health Minister JP Nadda besides Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.,’’ he said.
Additional District Magistrate of Mandi Dr Madan Kumar said that as per the information received as of now one body has been recovered, one person is in seriously injured and is being evacuated to the hospital and around nine people remain missing. `` The emergency response teams including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF, Himachal Pradesh Police and Tehsildar Padhar are at the spot. Besides a medical team has been rushed to assist with the rescue team and assist in the present situation. The Rescue operations are currently underway with teams working tirelessly to locate and assist those affected by the disaster,” he added.
Deputy Commissioner of Shimla, Anupam Kashyap said,`` Roads have been washed away and a hydropower project in the area has also been damaged. Drones are also being used to locate the missing people.’’
The teams of the National Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, police and home guards have started rescue operations.
The Met office has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, in isolated places of all Himachal Pradesh districts, barring Kinnaur and Lahaul and Sipiti, for Thursday. While a 'yellow' alert was also issued on Wednesday for heavy rain at isolated places from Friday. The wet spell in the state is predicted to last till August 6. It had also warned of the possibility of landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas of Kullu, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla and Kinnaur districts and damage to plantations and standing crops, vulnerable structures and kutcha houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.