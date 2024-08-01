Himachal rains: Two dead, over 50 missing after cloudburst; Manali cut off

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been washed away at various points due to flash floods, leading to road closures in Kullu district. A building collapse in Shat Sabji Mandi, Manikaran, was also reported this morning, with the structure being swept away by the raging Parvati River.

After the emergency meeting at Shimla to access the current situation, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said,"Some 50 people are missing as of now and two are dead in the cloudburst in Kullu, Shimla and Mandi districts which tookn place around 4 AM as around 35 people are missing in Rampur in Shimla, nine in Mandi and one is Kullu. Also, Mallan Dam has been damaged and water overflowed. While Manali has been cut off from the rest of the country, one can only reach till Kullu and their also raods have been washed away at many places. The districts have been issued advisories and people have been told not to go near rivers. The Deputy Commissioners, SDMs and police are on the sport. The army and air force has been told be on standby.’’

`` I have spoken to the Home Minister Amit Shah and he has assured that all help will be given and two more teams of NDRF are being sent to the state and also spoken to Health Minister JP Nadda besides Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.,’’ he said.

Additional District Magistrate of Mandi Dr Madan Kumar said that as per the information received as of now one body has been recovered, one person is in seriously injured and is being evacuated to the hospital and around nine people remain missing. `` The emergency response teams including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF, Himachal Pradesh Police and Tehsildar Padhar are at the spot. Besides a medical team has been rushed to assist with the rescue team and assist in the present situation. The Rescue operations are currently underway with teams working tirelessly to locate and assist those affected by the disaster,” he added.