India pledges US$ 85 million to WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre

NEW DELHI: India has committed US$ 85 million over 10 years to support the programming of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre, a knowledge hub dedicated to advancing traditional medicine, in Gujarat.

India’s 10-year financial contribution will support a cross-sectoral program of work to strengthen the evidence base for traditional medicine by providing data and evidence on traditional medicine policies, practices, products, and public use.

According to the WHO, worldwide, traditional medicine is used by billions of people for their health and well-being.

The WHO-India donor agreement is part of a US$ 250 million investment from India in support of the establishment of the WHO Global Centre of Traditional Medicine in 2022, which includes financial support for the work plan of the centre, interim premises, and a new building.

This support will scale up WHO’s capacities on traditional medicine across technical divisions and regions in the spirit of global collaboration and solidarity. Part of this substantial contribution from the Indian government will also be included in WHO’s Investment Round to resource WHO’s core work during 2025–2028.

“India’s commitment and leadership in expanding the evidence-based contribution of traditional medicine to the health and well-being of all people and the planet, comes at an opportune moment,” said Dr Bruce Aylward, Assistant Director-General of the Universal Health Coverage and Life Course division of WHO.

“Traditional medicine, supported within national health systems, can allow us to reach those most often left behind. Integration of traditional practice and knowledge is critical to achieving health for all,” Aylward added.