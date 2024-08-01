India saw 9% above-normal rainfall in July; central region received 33% excess rain: IMD

NEW DELHI: India recorded nine per cent more rainfall than normal in July, with the central region of the country receiving 33 per cent excess rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said central India, which heavily relies on monsoon rainfall for agriculture, has been receiving good rainfall for the third consecutive monsoon season, benefiting agriculture.

IMD data showed significant rainfall deficits in east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and parts of the northeast.

The rainfall deficit in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir ranged from 35 per cent to 45 per cent.