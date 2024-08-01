Kuki-Zo tribals oppose Centre’s move to replace Assam Rifles battalion with CRPF in Churachandpur

GUWAHATI: The Centre’s decision to replace the 9th Assam Rifles battalion with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Manipur’s sensitive Churachandpur district has met with criticism from several groups.

Some Kuki-Zo women's organizations have urged the government to reconsider the move in the interest of peace and stability in the violence-hit district.

In a joint statement, they said the decision disregarded the pivotal role played by the Assam Rifles as a neutral force, tirelessly working to maintain peace between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals.

“The Assam Rifles has a long and distinguished history of maintaining peace and neutrality in conflict zones. The 9th Assam Rifles Battalion has been tirelessly working to ensure stability and harmony between the two communities. Their deep understanding of local dynamics, cultural sensitivities, and the complex socio-political fabric of the region has been instrumental in preventing further escalation of violence and fostering an environment conducive to peace,” the statement said.

Further, it said replacing the Assam Rifles battalion with the CRPF would not only be a strategic misstep but also a grave injustice to the people of Churachandpur.

The organisations said the CRPF, despite its commendable service across the nation, lacked the specific experience and nuanced understanding required to effectively manage the delicate situation in Manipur.

“The move is particularly alarming due to its perceived sinister design. The appointment of Deputy Inspector General (Operations) of CRPF Premjit Huidrom, who is a Meitei, raises serious concerns among the Churachandpur communities. The district populace rightfully questions whether the CRPF, under his leadership, can be impartial and trusted to ensure the safety and security of all communities,” the statement said.

The organisations warned that the removal of the Assam Rifles battalion would destabilize the fragile peace equation in the region and jeopardize the safety of its residents. They said if the government went ahead with the “ill-considered” decision, the civil society organizations of Churachandpur would not remain silent observers.

“We call upon the government to reconsider this decision in the interest of peace and stability in Churachandpur,” the statement further said.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) said the “untimely” decision to replace “some Assam Rifle units” in the hill area with the CRPF could be a wasted and costly decision.

“The Assam Rifles, after years of effort and dedication, won the hearts and minds of the hill people, which resulted in mutual respect and peaceful co-existence. The COCOMI (Meitei group Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity) and its cohorts could not bear to contain this mutual understanding and kept raising all possible allegations against Assam Rifles. It is lamentable that the concerned agencies act according to their cravings and desires,” the KSO said in a statement.