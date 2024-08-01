Monsoon fury wreaks havoc in Uttarakhand: 7 killed, 320 stranded; Kedarnath yatra stalled

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas in Rudraprayag and review the rescue and relief efforts.

Other incidents of damage and casualties have been reported in Tehri, Chamoli, and Karnaprayag. The State Disaster Management Office has confirmed that a couple died in a hotel collapse in Ghansali, while a woman died in a house collapse in Gairsain.

A search operation was conducted by the SDRF team in the Ghansali area of Tehri district in Uttarakhand after reports emerged of three people going missing due to a cloud burst at Jakhnyali. The team was able to rescue one person from a deep gorge approximately 200 meters from the road head, who was moved to a nearby hospital.

The bodies of the other two were recovered and handed over to the district police. The deceased have been identified as: Bhanu Prasad (50) and Anita Devi (45).

In an another incident, two people went missing in Chamoli's Belchori. A 26-year-old woman died in Rohida due to a landslide.

In Mussoorie, roads have been blocked due to landslides, and several roads in Karnaprayag have been closed due to debris and fallen trees.

Jitendra Tripathi, Executive Engineer with PWD, said that the roads are unsafe for heavy vehicles due to landslides.

The Gangotri Highway is being cleared of debris and boulders using a JCB machine, but the process is slow, causing inconvenience to Char Dham pilgrims and locals. A local resident, Suresh Negi, said that small machines are being sent by BRO, leading to delays in clearing the road.

In Tharali, a bridge over the Pranmati river has been washed away for the second time in a month. The bridge, built by DDRF, was destroyed in a matter of hours. The closure of the bridge has disrupted connectivity to five villages in Tharali.

Meanwhile, pilgrims stranded on the trek route to Kedarnath are being brought to the emergency helipad, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a post on Facebook.

An advisory has also been issued for pilgrims bound for Kedarnath asking them to postpone their journey till the road is restored.

Fresh registrations for the Chardham Yatra have been put on hold for the time being.

Dhami visited the disaster management centre here on Thursday morning to review the situation across the state and asked officials to remain alert.

"Due to heavy rains last night across the state, life was affected in many places. Rescue teams conducted operations throughout the night and took people to safer places. I am in constant touch with the local administration and have instructed the NDRF and SDRF teams to remain on alert mode in the affected areas," Dhami said in a post on X.