More delay in Tejas Mark 1A delivery

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday said that the first light combat aircraft Tejas Mk 1A is likely to be received by November this year, after missing the February 2024 deadline.

Tejas Mk1A is the newer and improved version of India’s single-engine, 4.5 generation delta wing multirole combat aircraft designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency.

A source in the defence and security establishment said that the plane’s maker, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), has promised that it would deliver the first aircraft by November.

“HAL had promised that it would deliver 16 aircraft this fiscal. But we do not believe that we would be able to receive even eight jets this fiscal,” the source added.

The IAF is currently grappling with depleting squadrons of fighter jets. “We are pushing for eight planes this fiscal year,” the source said.

It should be noted that the HAL has been facing issue with the supply of engines from the multinational conglomerate General Electric (GE) Company. The GE has not so far delivered a single F404-IN20 engine that powers the jets.

According to the defence source, there are several issues other than the engines, which HAL has to address. It also includes design and development.