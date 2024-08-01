Mumbai Diary | Shinde confident, but BJP faces election jitters

In the Mahayuti alliance, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is confident of returning to power with the support of the BJP. However, the BJP, which was the single largest party in the last elections with 122 MLAs in 2014 and 105 in 2019, is concerned about its performance in the upcoming election. Internal surveys by the BJP indicate they might secure only 55 to 65 seats out of the 288-member state assembly. Ajit Pawar’s NCP is also struggling to keep its members united ahead of the state polls. The BJP hopes that government schemes and communal support will help them navigate this situation.

RSS disapproves BJP-Ajit Pawar alliance

The RSS is not in favour of Ajit Pawar aligning with the BJP. Earlier, the RSS weekly mouthpiece ‘Organiser’ held Ajit Pawar responsible for the BJP’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. Recently, its Marathi magazine ‘Vivek’ echoed the same sentiment. The RSS believes that the BJP’s decision to ally with Ajit Pawar, given his corrupt image and the Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam, has tarnished the BJP’s reputation. Many RSS and BJP workers, who adhere to principles, feel alienated and have refused to work. They have conveyed that the BJP should sever ties with Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

Sharad Pawar grooms young leaders

Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar has decided to groom young leaders within his party for each state assembly constituency. He has identified young faces and decided to give them opportunities. Sharad Pawar has always proven his mettle, even when his elected representatives abandoned him. In the 2019 state assembly elections, the majority of his party members left him, and no one expected him to secure a significant number of MLAs. Yet, his party won 55 seats. He achieved a similar feat in the recent Lok Sabha polls, securing an 80% success rate with eight MPs. He expects same outcome in elections.

