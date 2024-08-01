'Paper leakage outside, water leakage inside': Opposition mocks govt after water leak in Parliament

The Opposition took a jab at the government on Thursday after a video showing water leaking inside the lobby of the new Parliament building surfaced on social media.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore posted a video on X of water dripping from the roof of a lobby into a bucket placed on the floor inside the new building.
He also submitted a notice for moving an adjournment motion to discuss the issue in the Lok Sabha.
“Paper leakage outside, water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion. Moving Adjournment motion on this issue in Loksabha,” he posted on X.
Pointing out that the incident highlights potential issues with the building's weather resilience, just one year after its completion, the Virudhunagar MP said, "To address this, I propose forming a specialized committee, including MPs from all parties, to inspect the building thoroughly. The committee will focus on the causes of the leaks, evaluate the design and materials, and recommend necessary repairs. Additionally, it should establish a maintenance protocol and ensure transparency by publicly sharing its findings."
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also took a swipe at the government over the issue.
"The old Parliament was better than this new Parliament as there even former MPs could come and meet. Why not go back to the old Parliament building, at least till the time the water leakage programme is going on in the (new) Parliament building built with billions of rupees," he said in a post on X and shared the video of the leakage.
"People are asking whether the water leakage from every new roof built under the BJP government is a part of their well-thought-out design,"Yadav said, taking a swipe at the Centre.
In a post on X, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, "New parliament lobby is leaking water. Given the building is a monstrous edifice to Narendra Modi's ego it is only fitting that it has got shaky post-2024 lok sabha results. Bharat Mandapam leaks another case in point.
Aam Aadmi Party also mocked the government saying,"The Parliament which was built at the cost of Rs 1200 crores is now dependent on a bucket of Rs 120?