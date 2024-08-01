Police storm protest rally near school in Manipur, leaves journalist injured

GUWAHATI: Clashes broke out in Manipur capital Imphal on Thursday during a protest by people displaced by the ethnic violence in the state between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals.

Some 100 inmates of the Akampat relief camp, had taken out a rally in the Singjamei area holding placards and banners and demanding rehabilitation of the displaced people and resolution to the ethnic conflict. However, they were soon confronted by the police.

The confrontation led to clashes when the locals reportedly joined the protestors. The police fired tear gas shells to restore order even as the authorities rushed additional security reinforcements, including personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force.

It was not immediately known how many people were injured. A journalist was assaulted allegedly by the police even after they were informed that he was from the media. He sustained injuries on his face and was rushed to a private hospital.

After the sudden outbreak of violence, panic had set in among the students of a school in the area. In a viral social media photo, the children were seen squatting on the floor of their classroom as the police kept firing tear gas shells.

The protestors were mostly from the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in the Tengnoupal district. They were displaced in the early days of the conflict last year.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had informed the State Assembly on Wednesday that the year-long ethnic violence had left 226 people dead and over 59,000 others displaced.