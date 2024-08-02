Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights amid rising tensions in Middle East

Due to the escalating tensions in the Middle East qwing to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Air India has announced the suspension of all flights to and from Tel Aviv until August 8.

“In view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East, we have suspended scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect up to and including 08 August 2024. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority,” the official statement on X read.

For passengers to reach out for more information, the airline also shared the phone numbers of their 24/7 contact centre – 011-69329333 / 011-69329999.