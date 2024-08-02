Centre approves eight high-speed road corridors at a cost of Rs 50,655 crore

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday approved eight National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects with a total length of 936 km at a capital cost of Rs 50,655 crore to improve logistics efficiency, reduce congestion and enhance connectivity across the country.

The approved projects are the six-lane Agra-Gwalior, four-lane Kharagpur-Moregram, six-lane Tharad-Deesa-Mehsana-Ahmedabad, four-lane Ayodhya Ring Road, the five-lane section between Pathalgaon and Gumla of Raipur-Ranchi, six-lane Kanpur Ring Road, four-lane Northern Guwahati Bypass and widening and improvement of existing Guwahati Bypass and eight-lane elevated Nashik Phata - Khed Corridor near Pune.

In a statement, the government said that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the development of eight important National High Speed Corridors and implementation of these projects would generate an estimated 4.42 crore mandays of direct and indirect employment.

Following the cabinet approval, Modi said it was a transformative boost to India’s infrastructure landscape.

"The Cabinet's approval of 8 National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects at an expenditure of over Rs. 50,000 crore will have a MULTIPLIER EFFECT on our economic GROWTH and boost EMPLOYMENT opportunities. It also underlines our commitment to a futuristic and connected India," he posted on 'X'.

The 88-km-long six-lane Agra Gwalior National High-Speed Corridor will be developed on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) mode as a fully access-controlled 6-lane corridor at a total capital cost of Rs 4,613 crore. The project will supplement the existing four-lane National Highway to increase the traffic capacity by more than two times in the Agra-Gwalior section of the North South Corridor (Srinagar-Kanyakumari).

The corridor will enhance connectivity to key tourist destinations in Uttar Pradesh such as Taj Mahal and Agra Fort and also in Madhya Pradesh like Gwalior Fort. It will reduce the distance between Agra and Gwalior by seven percent and the travel time by 50 percent.

“140 crore Indians gave PM Modi a historic mandate. Thanks to them, a government returned to power for a third consecutive term after 60 years... Modi government laid the foundations of growth and infrastructure development in its previous two terms, in continuation of that series today cabinet took major decisions on high-speed corridor development,” Vaishnaw said at a press briefing on Cabinet decisions held in the evening.

The 231-km Kharagpur-Moregram National High-Speed Corridor will be at a total capital cost of Rs 10,247 crore. It will provide efficient connectivity for traffic between states such as West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh on one end and North-Eastern part of the country on the other.