Chattisgarh Power Distribution Company counters claim of mini steel plants protesting on power tariff hike

RAIPUR: The officials of Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL) attempted to clear the confusion and alleged misinformation on the hike in electricity tariffs cited as a reason to shut down the operations as protest by around 200 mini steel plants across the state since Monday night.

The strike declared by the Chhattisgarh Mini Steel Plant Association came with a forewarning that the shutdown would continue till the state government decides in favour of the steel industries.

According to the authorised sources in CSPDCL, the new tariff which is only a 25 paise (4.01 per cent) increase per unit electricity charge has been declared applicable from June 1 this year and now it is Rs 6.35 fixed per unit for high voltage (tension) steel industries.

“The hike in energy charge was only 35 paise in 8 years. After the revised power tariff for every segment of power consumers, the subsidy as tariff load factor discount of Rs 713 crore is given to the steel industries and such relief has not been extended to any other category of consumers. And when compared to 2017-18 there has been no hike in the demand (fixed) charge. The energy charge has been increased to Rs 6.35 from Rs 6 (a hike of 5.83 per cent) during the last seven years. In Chhattisgarh, the per unit charge is Rs 6.35, while in Maharashtra it is Rs 8.36. Telangana Rs 8.10 and Madhya Pradesh Rs 7.15. So, the hike is quite nominal during the last 8 years for steel industries in the state”, the sources told TNIE.