EC hints at J&K polls as admin asked to transfer officials from home dists

NEW DELHI: With assembly elections in Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) slated by the end of this year, the Election Commission of India (EC) has instructed the chief secretaries and chief electoral officers of these regions to transfer officials who have served in their native districts or any particular district for over three years.

In a letter, the EC indicated that J&K’s assembly elections will be held separately from those in Haryana, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra.

The EC directive says that any official who has “completed three years in a particular district during the last four years or will complete three years on or before September 30, 2024, for the UT of J&K; October 31 for Haryana; November 30 for Maharashtra; and December 31 for Jharkhand” should be transferred.