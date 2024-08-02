Flight operations suspended in Bengal's KNI airport due to rain, water logging

KOLKATA: Flight operations to and fro Kazi Nazrul Islam (KNI) airport were temporarily suspended on Friday due to water logging problem in and around the airport premises caused due to incessant rainfall overnight, officials said.

Around three flights to and fro the airport, including one from New Delhi and another from Bengaluru, had to be cancelled for the day, an official said, adding that this region recorded 192 mm rainfall which caused the problem.

The passengers were informed about the problem with ample time in hand to minimize the inconvenience caused to them, the authorities of KNI airport said.