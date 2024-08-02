HC rejects Muslim side plea on Krishna Janmabhoomi

LUCKNOW: In a significant development, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected the applications from the Muslim side challenging the maintainability of suits filed by Hindu worshippers in connection with the dispute. The court upheld the maintainability of all 18 suits filed by Hindu petitioners, and all will be heard together.

The High Court determined that the suits were not barred by the Limitation Act, the Waqf Act, or the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibits the conversion of any religious structure as it existed on August 15, 1947.

With Thursday’s order, Justice Mayank Kumar Jain of the Allahabad High Court has paved the way for the 18 consolidated suits to be heard together on their merits. Justice Jain has set August 12, 2024, as the next date for hearing, when the issues in the case will be framed.