Himachal Pradesh: Cloudbursts & ravaging rain fury

The worst hit is the Malana-II power project. Amid a sharp rise in the dam’s water level, people have been advised to stay away from the river and nearby areas.

While rescue operations began gingerly, parts of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway were washed away at many points. A building collapsed at Sabji Mandi in Manikaran in the raging Parvati in Kullu.

Fed by heavy rains, the swollen Beas threatens Kullu forcing closure of Shimla-Junga road following reports of vehicles being buried in debris in Rajnagar in Churah assembly constituency in Chamba.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said: “At least 50 people are missing and two are dead in an early morning cloudburst in Kullu, Shimla and Mandi districts. Around 35 people are missing in Rampur in Shimla, 9 in Mandi and one is Kullu.”

High alert in Kedar valley

Swollen rivers have crossed danger marks at several places, prompting the government to sound a high alert in the Kedar valley, and suspend the Kedarnath Yatra. Rescue efforts are underway to evacuate pilgrims stranded along the Char Dham routes, with helicopters being used in the operation. Sources said that since Thursday morning, SDRF and other relief teams have shifted 320 Char Dham pilgrims to safe locations.