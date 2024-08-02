India’s $300m credit line to Vietnam for maritime trade

NEW DELHI: India and Vietnam have signed loan agreements worth $300 million through a credit line that will help the Southeast Asian nation to undertake and complete its maritime projects.

Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who was on an official visit to India, was accompanied by a delegation of ministers for the bilateral visit.

“We had very productive talks with PM of Vietnam and discussed sectors like defence, maritime trade and green economy for closer cooperation,’’ said PM Narendra Modi.

The two sides agreed to further enhance defence cooperation based on mutual interest and priorities of the two countries facilitating contribution to greater stability in the wider Indo-Pacific region.