Journalist beaten during clashes between cops and protestors in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Clashes between police and internally-displaced persons (IDPs) in ethnic violence-hit Manipur on Thursday left at least ten people, including a journalist, injured.

Holding placards and banners, the IDPs lodged at the Akampat relief camp in the Imphal East district had just taken out a rally demanding their rehabilitation and resolution of the ethnic conflict when they were confronted by the police.

The personnel did not allow the protestors to march forward stating that a session of the state Assembly was underway and they had no permission to take out the rally.

The confrontation soon led to clashes. The protestors pelted stones and the police fired tear gas shells to restore order. The authorities rushed reinforcements, including CRPF personnel.

The sudden outbreak of the violence had set in panic among the students of a school in the area. Some students squatted on the floor of their classroom as the police kept firing tear gas shells to disperse the protestors.

A local television journalist sustained injuries on the face after he was assaulted allegedly by a police officer even after he had identified himself.

In a joint letter to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union and the Editor’s Guild Manipur demanded an immediate probe into the incident. They said the police officer involved in the incident must be swiftly identified and brought to justice.