Lt-Gen Nair takes charge as Army’s first woman DG of medical services

NEW DELHI: Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair has become the first woman to be appointed as the Director General Medical Services (Army). She has other firsts to her name: she was the first woman to hold the post of DG Hospital Services (Armed Forces) on promotion to the rank of Air Marshal.

Nair began her journey in the forces in December 1985 after graduating from the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, with a distinguished academic record and was commissioned into the Army Medical Corps.

Her other academic and professional qualifications include a postgraduate degree in family medicine and diplomas in maternal & child health and healthcare management. She has undergone a two-year training in medical informatics at AIIMS, New Delhi.