Meitei, Hmar Communities agree to restore peace in Manipur's Jiribam

IMPHAL: Representatives of the Meitei and Hmar communities have reached an agreement to make concerted efforts to restore normalcy in the Jiribam district, which has been hit by violence. The agreement was reached at a meeting held at a CRPF facility in Cachar, Assam, on Thursday.

The meeting, moderated by the Jiribam district administration, Assam Rifles, and CRPF personnel, also included representatives from the Thadou, Paite, and Mizo communities of Jiribam district.

The joint statement issued after the meeting confirmed that both sides have committed to making full efforts to bring normalcy and prevent incidents of arson and firing. Both parties have pledged to cooperate fully with the security forces operating in the area and facilitate controlled and coordinated movement.

The next meeting is scheduled for August 15.

The violence, which has resulted in over 200 deaths and left thousands homeless, erupted between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo groups from the adjoining hills since May last year. Jiribam, previously largely untouched by the conflict, experienced violence after a mutilated body of a farmer was discovered in June. This led to arson and forced thousands to relocate to relief camps. Additionally, a CRPF jawan was killed in an ambush by militants during a patrol in mid-July.