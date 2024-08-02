Nation

Three vehicles crushed as hoarding collapses in Mumbai's Thane district

A team has been sent to the spot and rescue operations are underway, Tehsildar Sachin Shejal, ruling out the possibility of anyone being trapped under it.
The hoarding came crashing down on three vehicles parked below it.
PTI

THANE: A hoarding collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday morning, crushing three vehicles, an official said.

There are no reports of any injuries so far in the accident that occurred around 10:30 am at the busy Sahajanand Chowk in the Kalyan area, he said.

The exact size of the hoarding was not immediately known.

Mumbai Thane

