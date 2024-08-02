UGC NET rescheduled exam dates 2024 announced

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the scheduled dates for the UGC NET June 2024 exam. As per the revised schedule, the exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from August 21, 2024 to September 4, 2024.

The UGC NET 2024 exam will be conducted in two daily shifts: First shift (09:00 AM to 12:00 PM) and Second shift (15:00 PM to 18:00 PM).

The subjects of the exams, which are scheduled to begin on August 21, include English, Japanese, (Dance and Drama), Electronics, Dogri, Spanish, Russian, Persian, Religious Studies and Hindu Studies.

The final exam will be held on September 4 and will cover subjects like politics, comparative literature and yoga.

UGC NET is conducted twice a year to evaluate candidates for various positions in Indian colleges and universities.

These include getting Associate Professorship degree to become a Lawyer with Research Fellowship (JRF) and PhD degree recognition or getting PhD degree. It is a stand-alone program.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release city exam results on its website (ugcnet.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in) 10 days before the exam date.

Students should follow the NTA website for the latest updates as the exam has been resumed after the UGC NET exam scheduled in June 2024 was cancelled due to integrity issues.