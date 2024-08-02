Uttarakhand: Roads broken, Kedarnath yatra halted

DEHRADUN: A small hotel in Uttarakhand’s Tehri was swept away on Thursday in the sudden rush of water and debris following a cloudburst, killing three members of a family and injuring six others. Nine more people died elsewhere in the state in heavy overnight rains that flooded small towns.

Swollen rivers have crossed danger marks at several places prompting the government to sound a high alert in the Kedar Valley, and suspend the Kedarnath Yatra. Rescue efforts are underway to evacuate pilgrims stranded along the pedestrian paths, with helicopters being used in the operation.