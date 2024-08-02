Water leaked as adhesive material got displaced: LS

NEW DELHI: Amid criticisms over water leakage in the new Parliament building, Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday clarified that a minor water leak happened due to displacement of an adhesive material used to fix the glass domes over the lobby and corrective measures were taken immediately.
Several Opposition members have shared videos of the leaking roof of the new Parliament building and questioned the weather resilience of the structure. Congress MP Manickam Tagore, who moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the issue, also posted a video on X that showed water dripping from the roof of a lobby of the new Parliament.
“Paper leakage outside, water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion. Moving adjournment motion on this issue in Lok Sabha,” he wrote.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also criticised the issue. The cost of the new Parliament, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, 2023, is estimated at Rs 971 crore.
Sharing a video of the leaking roof, Akhilesh said, “The old Parliament, where even the old MPs could come and meet, was better than the new one. Why don’t we go back to the old Parliament, at least till the time the water dripping programme is going on in the Parliament built with billions of rupees? People are asking whether water dripping from every new roof constructed under the BJP government is a part of their well thought out design.”
The Aam Aadmi Party tweeted, “Parliament built at cost of Rs 1,200 crore is now dependent on a bucket of Rs 120.”
In a statement, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said the glass domes were incorporated in several parts of the new building keeping in view the concept of a Green Parliament, so that abundant natural light could be utilised during the day-to-day functioning of the House.
“During the heavy rain on Wednesday, the adhesive material used to fix the glass domes over the lobby was slightly displaced, causing minor leakage of water,” the Lok Sabha Secretariat said, adding that corrective measures were taken immediately. It said water had accumulated opposite Makar Dwar (entrance), which was also drained out quickly.