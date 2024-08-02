Water leaked as adhesive material got displaced: LS

NEW DELHI: Amid criticisms over water leakage in the new Parliament building, Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday clarified that a minor water leak happened due to displacement of an adhesive material used to fix the glass domes over the lobby and corrective measures were taken immediately.

Several Opposition members have shared videos of the leaking roof of the new Parliament building and questioned the weather resilience of the structure. Congress MP Manickam Tagore, who moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the issue, also posted a video on X that showed water dripping from the roof of a lobby of the new Parliament.

“Paper leakage outside, water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion. Moving adjournment motion on this issue in Lok Sabha,” he wrote.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also criticised the issue. The cost of the new Parliament, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, 2023, is estimated at Rs 971 crore.