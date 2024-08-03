Four children killed, two persons injured in wall collapse in MP's Rewa

REWA: Four children were killed and a woman and a child sustained injuries after a wall of an abandoned building collapsed on them while they were returning home from school in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred near a private school under Garh police station limits, an official said.

The children from Sunrise Public School were on their way home when the wall of an abandoned building nearby collapsed on them, Mahendra Singh Sikarwar, Inspector-General of Police, Rewa zone, told reporters.

Collector Pratibha Pal said the children were going home with a caretaker at the time.

When they were pulled out of the debris, four had died.

A woman and another child sustained injuries and were referred to Rewa for further treatment, she said.

The administration was clearing the debris, Pal said, adding that a probe would be initiated and relief would soon be announced for families of the victims.

According to officials, Ankita Gupta (5), Manya Gupta (7), Siddharth Gupta (5) and Anuj Prajapati (5) died in the collapse.