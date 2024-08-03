Governors are interfaces between Centre & states: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged governors to play the role of an effective bridge between the Centre and states and interact with people and social organisations in a manner that would co-opt the underprivileged.
Speaking on the first day of the two-day Conference of Governors inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Modi said the post of the governor was an important institution that could play a crucial role in the welfare of the people of a state within the framework of the Constitution, particularly concerning tribal areas.
Modi emphasized the importance of governors interacting with people and social organisations to include underprivileged communities in the welfare process.
Modi highlighted the role of governors in enhancing the welfare of people, particularly in tribal areas, within the constitutional framework. He termed the conference as an important forum.
Before the PM’s address, President Murmu, in her inaugural address, said the agenda for the conference included carefully chosen issues that are crucial in achieving national goals. The President also suggested the governors to think about how they, as constitutional heads of their respective states, can promote coordination with the Centre.
With the implementation of three new laws related to criminal justice, a new era of justice system has begun, she said. “The change in our thinking was evident from the names of the laws: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam,” she said.
She urged the governors to contribute to the reform process in their capacity as the chancellors of state universities. “Development would gain more momentum if the energy of the youth could be channelised into positive work,” she said.
Modi to inaugurate agri economists’ meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists in New Delhi on Saturday. The event is being held in India after 65 years, according to an official statement. The six-day triennial meet organised by the International Association of Agricultural Economists, on the theme Transformation Towards Sustainable Agri-Food Systems, will see delegates from 75 nations.
Govt approves 8 national high-speed road projects
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Friday approved eight national high-speed road corridor projects worth `50,655 crore. They are six-lane Agra-Gwalior; four-lane Kharagpur-Moregram; six-lane Tharad-Deesa-Mehsana-Ahmedabad; four-lane Ayodhya Ring Road; the five-lane section between Pathalgaon and Gumla of Raipur-Ranchi; six-lane Kanpur Ring Road, and four-lane Northern Guwahati Bypass, apart from widening of existing Guwahati bypass and eight-lane elevated Nashik Phata-Khed corridor in Pune.