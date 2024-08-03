Governors are interfaces between Centre & states: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged governors to play the role of an effective bridge between the Centre and states and interact with people and social organisations in a manner that would co-opt the underprivileged.

Speaking on the first day of the two-day Conference of Governors inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Modi said the post of the governor was an important institution that could play a crucial role in the welfare of the people of a state within the framework of the Constitution, particularly concerning tribal areas.

Modi emphasized the importance of governors interacting with people and social organisations to include underprivileged communities in the welfare process.

Modi highlighted the role of governors in enhancing the welfare of people, particularly in tribal areas, within the constitutional framework. He termed the conference as an important forum.

Before the PM’s address, President Murmu, in her inaugural address, said the agenda for the conference included carefully chosen issues that are crucial in achieving national goals. The President also suggested the governors to think about how they, as constitutional heads of their respective states, can promote coordination with the Centre.

With the implementation of three new laws related to criminal justice, a new era of justice system has begun, she said. “The change in our thinking was evident from the names of the laws: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam,” she said.

She urged the governors to contribute to the reform process in their capacity as the chancellors of state universities. “Development would gain more momentum if the energy of the youth could be channelised into positive work,” she said.