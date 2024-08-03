Heavy rain alert in Jharkhand, NDRF deployed for rescue operations

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains since Friday morning inundated Ranchi and its adjoining areas and NDRF teams have been deployed for rescue operations.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Saturday for seven districts of Jharkhand. Following the alert, the state government asked all deputy commissioners to take precautions.

Incessant rain led to a surge in water levels of Harmu and Swarnrekha rivers. Rainwater has entered more than 100 houses in Kadru, Hindpiri and Deepatoli areas of Ranchi.

Rescue operation is ongoing in low-lying areas, including New Bandhgari locality in Sadar police station area of the capital, an NDRF official said.

“Our team, headed by Deputy Commandant Vinay Kumar, has rescued about 40 people from Ranchi’s low-lying areas so far,” said NDRF’s Brajesh Kumar Singh.

A senior official said all districts are on alert due to the continuous rainfall, with Ranchi recording 90 mm. The state government has closed all schools up to Class 12, a government notification said.

“The low pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand persists. It is likely to move west- northwestwards and intensify into a depression over Jharkhand and neighbouring areas in the next 24 hours,” stated Met Centre Director Abhishek Anand.