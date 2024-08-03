Nation

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Maharashtra on Aug 4, issues red alert for three districts

Image used for representational purposes.
PTI

MUMBAI: The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a red alert for Maharashtra's Palghar, Pune and Satara districts for August 4.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Sindhudurg and Nashik.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely in Palghar, the IMD said in its forecast.

It said extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas and moderate rain in plain areas is very likely in Pune and Satara.

Maharashtra rains
weather alert

