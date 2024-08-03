Jaipur Diary | Merry-go-round of Governors from Rajasthan

Rajasthan is buzzing with political drama as the governor’s seat sees a major reshuffle. Governor Kalraj Mishra is out making way for Haribhai Bagde as the new governor. Meanwhile, BJP heavyweight Gulab Chand Kataria is sulking after being shipped off to Punjab instead of his dream post in Assam. Another RSS stalwart, Om Mathur, has been sent to the far-flung state of Sikkim. Is this a reward or a snub for Mathur, who was eyeing a bigger state closer to home? For a seasoned politician, being made a governor can feel like a political exile, away from the action.

BJP’s new hi-tech party office In Jaipur

The BJP is rolling out plans for a new headquarters in Jagatpura, Jaipur. This high-tech hub is set to dazzle with latest bells and whistles. However, rumour has it that while the BJP is busy building a state-of-the-art office, it’s failing to build a robust grassroots workforce. The once-reliable pipeline of dedicated workers from the RSS seems to have dried up. Instead, the party is importing leaders left and right, leaving the old guard feeling snubbed and resentful.

Folk dance show in London to raise funds

London was swept away by the vibrant tunes of Rajasthan as the city hosted the “Ghoomar” program. Under the leadership of Maru Kokila Seema Mishra, the event turned into a cultural extravaganza, painting London in the rich hues of Rajasthani tradition. Organised by the Rajasthan Charitable Trust UK, the live concert was not just about showcasing culture — it also aimed to raise funds for economically disadvantaged students. The program ran through the night, with Seema Mishra and her team enchanting the audience with melodious ragini that had everyone up and dancing.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com