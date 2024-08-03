Manipur: Kuki-Zo MLAs write to PM Modi against replacing Assam Rifles with CRPF

IMPHAL: Ten Kuki-Zo MLAs of Manipur wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to ensure that Assam Rifles continue to guard sensitive areas of the ethnic strife-torn state and are not replaced by CRPF.

In the letter, the MLAs said that when the Centre was working to end the conflict, removing the Assam Rifles and replacing it with a new force "with no comparable knowledge of the terrain or the people" could result in an escalation of violence.

The letter came amid reports that two battalions of Assam Rifles deployed in Kangvai and Kangpokpi would be replaced by CRPF.

The Kuki-Zo MLAs hailed the Assam Rifles as a "neutral force" and the purported move to replace it with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as a "sinister design".

"We have come to learn that there is a plan to withdraw 9th Bn and 22nd Battalion of AR from their current sensitive deployment in Kangvai and Kangpokpi.

This wholesome decision to replace the aforementioned AR battalions with CRPF at this critical juncture is nothing but a sinister design," the legislators said in a memorandum.

Their call for the prime minister's intervention came after media reports claimed that a large number of Assam Rifles troops would be moved out from the state and deployed in Jammu.

"It is pertinent to cite that the unbiased service of Assam Rifles in the fringe areas has been obviously instrumental in the prevention of escalation of violence to date.

The role played by AR in the maintenance of law and order is absolutely neutral," the memorandum said.

"The Assam Rifles has the most experience among central armed police forces in Manipur with unparalleled knowledge of the local populace, both Kuki-Zo tribals and Meiteis.

Their understanding of the culture and geopolitical sensitivities of the region has been crucial in fostering an environment of peace," the letter said.

"Under the prevailing circumstances, in any eventuality of 9th Bn and 22nd Bn AR is to be shifted out, it is vehemently appealed that they may be replaced by other battalions of AR," it added.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.